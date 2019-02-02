ISL: Mumbai slip on home turf against Goa

football

FC Goa's Eduardo Bedia celebrates after scoring v Mumbai city FC yesterday. Pic/ISL

FC Goa consolidated their position in the Indian Super League Top 4 en route to the knockout stage as Mumbai City FC slipped on home turf, losing 0-2 at the Mumbai Football Arena yesterday.





The Goan side had embarrassed the Mumbai outfit 5-0 when they hosted them last year and proved it was no fluke by repeating the dominance in the Blue Brigade’s backyard this time to climb one spot, into No. 3 in the points table.





Goa’s Ferran Corrominas got to a defence-splitting through ball before an onrushing Mumbai custodian Amrinder Singh and squared the ball to Eduardo Bedia for an easy tap-in to give the visitors the opening goal in the 28th minute. Then, late into the second half, Corrominas was once again the creator.







A swift run into the Mumbai danger area saw him brought down by Mumbai’s Subhasish Bose and a penalty was rightly awarded for Corrominas to seal the deal for the Goans.





It could have easily been 3-0 had Amrinder not stood between Goa’s Hugo Boumous and the goal in a one-on-one situation in the final minute of the game. The ball brushed off the goalkeeper’s chest and went out as the referee blew the final whistle.

