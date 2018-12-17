ISL: Mumbai thrash Kerala 6-1

Dec 17, 2018, 11:46 IST | PTI

The night belonged to Sougou, who scored in the 12th, 15th, 30th minute and second half injury time, as he made a mockery of Kerala's defence at the Mumbai Football Arena here

Modou Sougou pumped in four goals as hosts Mumbai City FC defeated Kerala Blasters 6-1 in a lop-sided Indian Super League game in Mumbai yesterday. The night belonged to Sougou, who scored in the 12th, 15th, 30th minute and second half injury time, as he made a mockery of Kerala's defence at the Mumbai Football Arena here.

Kerala pulled one back in the 27th minute with Seiminlen Doungel scoring but their joy was short-lived as Sougou, the highest goal scorer this season for Mumbai, slotted home in the 3Oth minute to complete the hat-trick and take his side 3-1 up.

