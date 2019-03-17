ISL: Past record gives Bengaluru FC edge over FC Goa

football

Bengaluru had sealed their place in the final for the second successive year with a 3-0 win against NorthEast United FC in the second leg of the play-off, recovering from a 2-1 defeat in the first leg

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Shri on Sunil Chhetri on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Pipped at the post by a common nemesis in the past, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will take another shot at glory when they square off in the final of Indian Super League here Sunday. Both the teams made it to the summit clash, to be played at the Mumbai Football Arean, in rather contrasting manner.

Bengaluru had sealed their place in the final for the second successive year with a 3-0 win against NorthEast United FC in the second leg of the play-off, recovering from a 2-1 defeat in the first leg.

Goa in form

Goa, despite a 1-0 loss to Mumbai City FC in the second leg semi-final, made it to the final on better aggregate, having won the first leg 5-1. Goa were the runners up in 2015, while Bengaluru ended up second best last season.

Bengaluru too strong

Coincidentally, both the teams had lost to Chennaiyin FC in their respective summit clashes. Going by history, Bengaluru have edge against Goa. In four meetings between the two teams, Bengaluru have won thrice while Goa's only win came in a tight clash (4-3) last season, in which Bengaluru were down to 10 men after goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was sent off.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates