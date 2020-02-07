ISL: Super-sub Bidyananda Singh wins it for Mumbai City

A stunning last-gasp goal by super-sub Bidyananda Singh handed Mumbai City FC (MCFC) a thrilling come-from-behind 2-1 win against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in an Indian Super League match at the Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri on Thursday.

Spaniard Noe Acosta's seventh-minute strike gave the visitors the lead after which Tunisian Amine Chermiti scored the equaliser (60th min)for MCFC.

Bidyananda's goal in injury time helped the hosts consolidate their position in the Top-4 (26 points from 16 games, with two matches left) while ending JFC's dream of making the playoffs.

MCFC coach Jorge Costa made two changes from their 1-0 win over NorthEast United FC last Friday with defender Pratik Chowdhary returning to the playing XI to face his former side. Subhasish Bose came in for suspended striker Modou Sougou.

MCFC had the first chance at goal with Chermiti tapping in off a scramble following a corner kick, but the goal was disallowed as the ball had crossed the line during the corner. JFC then stunned the home fans with their opener. MCFC defender Sourav Das tackled opposition forward Farukh Choudhary in the box, resulting in a penalty. Acosta made no mistake from the spot.

MCFC started the second half by bringing in midfielder Bidyananda and Gabonese Kevyn Serge Angouge in place of Raynier Fernandes and Sourav Das respectively. The move worked as MCFC managed to create plenty of chances but lacked the finishing touch. MCFC's persistence eventually paid off when Chermiti rose high to head in a Diego Carlos corner.

MCFC then began resorting to long balls and one such long pass from Carlos found Mohamed Rafique, who crossed the ball from the right into the box and after a scramble in front of the goal, Bidyananda slotted it past JFC 'kepeer Subrata Paul for three vital points.

Mumbai will next play table-toppers FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday.

