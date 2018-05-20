Isla Fisher: My husband is my favourite co-star

Isla Fisher says she has more respect for her husband and actor Sacha Baron Cohen since working with him on "Grimsby"



Picture courtesy/Isla Fisher Instagram account

Actress Isla Fisher says she has more respect for her husband and actor Sacha Baron Cohen since working with him on "Grimsby". Asked her favourite co-star, she told Hello magazine said, "Well I have to pick my husband. I would not want to not pick him. He is my favourite, obviously. We had a really fun time (on 'Grimsby'). We shared a trailer. And it was just hilarious."

"Obviously I always respected him, but having been around so many big comedy stars and seeing how they improvise and stuff - and then to work with my husband and see him be the best improv comedian I've ever worked with, I loved it." Though the "Confessions of a Shopaholic" star says being a working mother is tough, she feels lucky to have a job that offers so much flexibility, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said, "It's a juggling act and most of the time I feel like the ball is just rolling on the ground - there's not even one in the air. But I've realised how fortunate I am that I chosen an occupation that's so family friendly. Obviously, you don't want to pull tiny people out of school and drag them to the other end of the Earth on a whim to play a role. But you've got a trailer on set and you can all be together in a way that you possibly can't be if you're a doctor working long hours, or if you're a nurse of school teacher."

