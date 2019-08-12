Search

Islam Gym snooker: Joseph Menezes enters Rd 3

Updated: Aug 12, 2019, 09:12 IST | A correspondent

Otters Club's Joseph Menezes beats Satyshil Saravanker of MCF in a second-round match of the Islam Gymkhana

Islam Gym snooker: Joseph Menezes enters Rd 3
Representation picture

Joseph Menezes of Otters Club potted steadily and comfortably sailed to a 3-0 win against Satyshil Saravanker of MCF in a second-round match of the Islam Gymkhana-organised 10th Pro Snooker Classic tournament for markers, at the Islam Gymkhana billiards room yesterday. Menezes won 39-16, 34-2 38-29.

Also, Islam Gym's Arvind Jadhav eased past Sunil Yelve (MCA) 3-0 (29-17, 37-14, 26-10) in a first-round encounter.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sports news

Thailand Open winners Rankireddy-Shetty make the nation proud by winning Super Series 300 title

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK