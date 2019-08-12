Islam Gym snooker: Joseph Menezes enters Rd 3
Otters Club's Joseph Menezes beats Satyshil Saravanker of MCF in a second-round match of the Islam Gymkhana
Joseph Menezes of Otters Club potted steadily and comfortably sailed to a 3-0 win against Satyshil Saravanker of MCF in a second-round match of the Islam Gymkhana-organised 10th Pro Snooker Classic tournament for markers, at the Islam Gymkhana billiards room yesterday. Menezes won 39-16, 34-2 38-29.
Also, Islam Gym's Arvind Jadhav eased past Sunil Yelve (MCA) 3-0 (29-17, 37-14, 26-10) in a first-round encounter.
