Islamabad: Fire breaks out in Imran Khan's office

Islamabad: A fire broke out in a bathroom on the third floor of the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's office on Monday, reported Geo TV.

"Fire broke out owing to a short-circuit in one specific area of the PM Secretariat. The fire was brought under control owing to the timely response of fire brigades and the fire extinguishing equipment available at the PM House," the TV channel reported quoting a PM House spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, all the staff members of the PM Secretariat were safe as the evacuation was conducted immediately.

The Prime Minister was holding a meeting inside the building when the fire broke out.

Quoting sources, Geo TV reported that Imran Khan continued with his meeting despite the fire.

When the Prime Minister was informed again about the fire, he asked the staff to be first evacuated.

