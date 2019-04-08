Islamabad: Fire breaks out in Imran Khan's office

Updated: Apr 08, 2019, 17:21 IST | ANI

The Prime Minister was holding a meeting inside the building when the fire broke out

Islamabad: Fire breaks out in Imran Khan's office
Representational image

Islamabad: A fire broke out in a bathroom on the third floor of the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's office on Monday, reported Geo TV.

"Fire broke out owing to a short-circuit in one specific area of the PM Secretariat. The fire was brought under control owing to the timely response of fire brigades and the fire extinguishing equipment available at the PM House," the TV channel reported quoting a PM House spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, all the staff members of the PM Secretariat were safe as the evacuation was conducted immediately.

The Prime Minister was holding a meeting inside the building when the fire broke out.

Quoting sources, Geo TV reported that Imran Khan continued with his meeting despite the fire.

When the Prime Minister was informed again about the fire, he asked the staff to be first evacuated.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

pakistanimran khanworld news

Moving car catches fire on Mumbai-Pune expressway

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the day
Mumbai: Girls in civic-run schools to be relieved of toilet issues

Mumbai: Girls in civic-run schools to be relieved of toilet issues