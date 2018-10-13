Islamabad High Court CJI-in-waiting sacked over anti-ISI remarks

international

Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

A senior Pakistani judge, who was in line to become the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court next month, was sacked for his controversial statement that the country's powerful spy agency ISI was manipulating judicial proceedings to get favourable decisions.

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) had recommended to remove Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, who was facing a case of alleged misconduct over his speech targeting the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He was sacked Thursday by Pakistan President Arif Alvi.

Justice Siddiqui while addressing the Rawalpindi District Bar Association on July 21 had alleged that the ISI was manipulating judicial proceedings to constitute panel of judges to get favourable decisions. "In different cases, the ISI forms benches of its choice to get desired results," he had said.

