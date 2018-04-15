Islamic State claims attack in Egypt's Sinai that killed 8

Egypt's military said another 15 soldiers were wounded when suicide bombers blew themselves up as they tried to infiltrate the base. It said 14 militants were killed in the attack

Representational Image

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on an Egyptian army base in the Sinai Peninsula that killed at least eight soldiers.The extremist group claimed Saturday's attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency.

Egypt's military said another 15 soldiers were wounded when suicide bombers blew themselves up as they tried to infiltrate the base. It said 14 militants were killed in the attack.

The attack comes two months after the launch of a massive operation against militants in Sinai as well as parts of Egypt's Nile Delta and the Western Desert, along the porous border with Libya.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates