Islamic State claims responsibility for Cairo church attack

Egyptians gather during the funeral of the victims of the attack on the Saint Mina Coptic church. Pic/AFP

The Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for an attack on a Coptic Egyptian church in Cairo that left nine people dead. According to France 24, the IS confirmed the attack through the group's Amaq news agency.

The Egyptian Interior Ministry on Friday confirmed the death of nine people after a gunman opened fire outside a Coptic Christian church in Southern Cairo on Friday. According to local media reports, the exchange of fire between the security forces and the attacker ended with the latter shooting himself.

United States (US) President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Friday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and condemned the attack. The IS affiliate in Egypt has targeted minority Egyptian Christians in church bombings and shootings during the past year. It has also threatened further attacks against them.

