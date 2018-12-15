Islamic State not responsible for Strasbourg bloodshed, says France's interior minister

international

We're dealing with a man who was consumed by evil," Castaner said

Christophe Castaner, interior minister

France's interior minister on Friday dismissed a claim by the Islamic State group that it was responsible for a shooting spree at a Christmas market in Strasbourg after the gunman Cherif Chekatt was shot dead by police.

Interior minister Christophe Castaner dismissed as "completely opportunistic" a Twitter post by the IS propaganda wing which claimed Chekatt, a career criminal with 27 convictions in four countries, was one of its "soldiers." "We're dealing with a man who was consumed by evil," Castaner said. Questions remain over how Chekatt was able to evade the tight security perimeter around the market.

