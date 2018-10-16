Search

Oct 16, 2018, 09:55 IST | A Correspondent

"It Happy Sunday world from Roscoe and I. Sending you positivity for your day and the week coming. God bless you."

Isn't he cute?
Lewis Hamilton

F1 British driver Lewis Hamilton posted this picture of him with his dog on Instagram on Sunday and captioned it, "It Happy Sunday world from Roscoe and I. Sending you positivity for your day and the week coming. God bless you."

