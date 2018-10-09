Isn't it all in your mind?

things-to-do

A documentary explores the intersection between identity, sexuality and mental illness

How are you? The question couldn't get any simpler but still proves so difficult to answer — mainly because of the stigma associated with giving a negative, or genuine response. And if you're a woman, it probably won't take long for you to be labelled sensitive or too emotional.

The ignored relationship between gender, sexuality and mental illness is exactly what filmmakers Anushka Shivdasani Rovshen and Madhuri Mohindar in collaboration with the Public Service Broadcasting Trust explore in their documentary Breathe.



Anushka Shivdasani Rovshen and Madhuri Mohindar

It will be screened in Mumbai for the first time this week — which has been quite the week for women in India, with the names of "woke" men masquerading as sexual offenders being dropped like a stack of cards.

"It's World Mental Health Day tomorrow, and we're currently in an atmosphere where women are speaking out. So, our documentary featuring two protagonists who deal with mental health issues will explore love, intimacy, and desire for their own point of view," Mohindar shares. The 22-minute screening will be followed by a discussion with the filmmakers, subjects Ray Iyer and Swati Agarwal, artist, and activist Resh Val and will be moderated by writer Jerry Pinto.

On October 10, 7.30 pm

At G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Mahalaxmi West.

Log on to info@g5a.org (to RSVP)

Cost Rs 100

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates