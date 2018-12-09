Isn't She Lovely may face a scare from La Rondine

other-sports

The first Classic of the Mumbai 2018-19 racing season, the Spartan Poker Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr 1), will be the prime attraction of Sunday's nine-race card. Though, on paper, the race wears a rather open look what with nine three-year-old fillies taking on one another over the mile trip, the betting market may strongly favour the S Padmanabhan-trained Isn't She Lovely who will be bidding for her third straight win after winning the 1000 Guineas at Mysore and a class I contest at Bangalore in her last two outings. She will be ridden by David Allan.

Her challengers include Oomph & Merlot, the two western India fillies whose last runs away from home have boosted their stock; Arabia, whose fluent gallop caught the eye when she won her last start; and last but not the least--La Rondine who impressed me the most when, in what looked like a warm up exercise, she clocked classy final fractions when winning her debut race on the opening day of the current season.

If it is a combination of class, experience, preparation and jockey skill that is going to decide the outcome, then between Isn't She Lovely and La Rondine, the latter lacks only experience, and nothing else. And only on that consideration, I cast my vote in favour of Isn't She Lovely.

First race at 1 pm.

Selections:

Lady In Lace Trophy - Div II (For 4y&o, class V; 1400M)

Cupido 1, Cristo Boss 2, Dragonmoss 3.

Nawabzada Rashiduzzafar Khan Trophy (Class II; 2000m)

Gold Bond 1, Gloriosus 2.

Kejriwal Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1200m)

Between The Waters 1, Stormy Atlantic 2, Shivalik Queen 3.

Uttam Singh Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)

Momentum 1, Golden Hind 2, Kimberella 3.

M N Nazir Trophy (For 4y&o, class III; 1200m)

Lesrel 1, Queen Credible 2, Collegium 3.

Sir Homi Mehta Sprint Challenge - Gr 3 (For 3y&o; 1000m)

Ruffina 1, Lincoln 2, Clymene 3.

Spartan Poker Indian 1000 Guineas - Gr 1 (For 3y, Fillies; 1600m)

Isn't She Lovely 1, La Rondine 2, Oomph 3.

Kejriwal Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1200m)

Weehawken 1, Flying Visit 2, Anniversary Girl 3.

Lady In Lace Trophy - Div I (For 4y&o, class V; 1400M)

Ebony 1, Eiger's Tiger 2, Sia 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Lesrel (5-4)

Upsets: Kennedy (4-6) & Arrecife (9-1)

Today's pools

Super jackpot: 4,5,6,7,8,9

Jackpot pool: I - 3,4,5,6,7; II - 5,6,7,8,9

Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II - 6,7,8; III - 7,8,9

Tanala pool: All races.

