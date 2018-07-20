Israel adopts controversial Jewish nation-state law

Arab lawmakers and Palestinians called the law "racist" and said it legalised "apartheid" following a tumultuous debate in parliament

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the legislation. Pic/AFP

Israel's parliament yesterday adopted a law defining the country as the nation state of the Jewish people, provoking fears it could lead to blatant discrimination against Arab citizens.

Arab lawmakers and Palestinians called the law "racist" and said it legalised "apartheid" following a tumultuous debate in parliament. The legislation, adopted by 62 votes to 55, makes Hebrew the country's national language and defines the establishment of Jewish communities as being in the national interest.

Arabic, previously considered an official language, was granted only special status. The law speaks of Israel as the Jewish historical homeland and says Jews have the right to self-determination there. The legislation becomes part of the country's basic laws, which serve as a de facto constitution. "It is a decisive moment in the history of Israel that inscribes in stone our language, our anthem and our flag," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

