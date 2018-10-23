Search

Israel discovers blood test to match treatment to lung cancer

Oct 23, 2018, 23:16 IST | IANS

Guardant360 test detects DNA segments in the patient's blood, originated from the cancerous tumor or its metastasis

Israeli researchers have discovered a method for matching precise treatment to lung cancer patients through simple blood tests, Hebrew-language website "Ynet" reported on Monday.

The study, conducted by the oncology department at Soroka Hospital in southern Israel, examined the contribution of the use of "Guardant360" non-invasive liquid biopsy to match accurate treatment for patients with metastases.

Guardant360 test detects DNA segments in the patient's blood, originated from the cancerous tumor or its metastasis.

After examining 116 advanced stage non-small-cell lung carcinoma cancer patients, the study concluded that 65 percent of the patients had a genetic modification that could be treated with drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

