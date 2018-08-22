Israel eases gun controls after lone-wolf attacks

international

Israel has changed its gun regulations to enable hundreds of thousands more civilians to apply for licences, a move authorities say will increase security, but others argue will stoke violence.

The shift in policy, announced by the public security ministry late yesterday, means that up to 6,00,000 Israelis could apply for gun licences, a dramatic increase on the current 140,000 civilians with permits.

A security ministry source, however, estimated that only 35,000 people will be interested in applying for gun licences under the new regulations. Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said it could help thwart "lone-wolf attacks" by Palestinians.

