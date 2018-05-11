Israel hits 'nearly all Iran infra' in Syria
Israel launches a massive wave of strikes on Iranian forces in Syria, after coming under rocket fire
Israeli raids overnight hit "nearly all the Iranian infrastructure in Syria", Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said yesterday after strikes Israel says were in response to rocket fire at its forces it blamed on Iran.
"We hit nearly all the Iranian infrastructure in Syria," Lieberman told a security conference. "They need to remember the saying that if it rains on us, it'll storm on them. I hope we've finished this episode and everyone understood."
Israel's army said it had hit dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria. It was one of the largest Israeli military operations in recent years and its biggest such raid against Iranian targets, the military said.
Israel carried out the raids after it said around 20 rockets were fired from Syria at its forces in the occupied Golan Heights at around midnight. It blamed the rocket fire on Iran's Al-Quds force, adding that Israel's anti-missile system intercepted four of the projectiles while the rest did not land in its territory. No Israelis were wounded.
Israeli missiles shot down in Syria
Syrian Army air defences shot down score of Israeli missiles targeted at the Syrian border. The army shot down ten Israeli missiles. However, some of them managed to hit the air defence battalions, radars, and an ammo depot.
Russia seeks dialogue between Israel, Iran
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov called for dialogue between Israel and Iran following Israeli strikes on Iranian targets in Syria that marked a sharp escalation between the two enemies. He said Moscow warned Israel to avoid "all actions that could be seen as provocative".
