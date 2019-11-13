Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander; group vows revenge

Israeli firefighter trucks douse a burning factory in the southern Israeli town of Sderot, after it was reportedly hit with rockets fired from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Pic/ AFP

Gaza City: Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza on Tuesday in a resumption of pinpointed targeting that threatens a fierce round of cross-border violence with Palestinian militants. Minutes after the Iranian-backed group confirmed the death of the commander, Bahaa Abu el-Atta, at dawn, barrages of rockets could be heard fired toward southern Israel from Gaza.

The Islamic Jihad said Abu el-Atta, 42, was undergoing "a heroic act" when he was assassinated. It did not elaborate, but vowed revenge. Gaza's Health Ministry said a man and a woman were killed in an airstrike at a house and two other people were wounded. The airstrike damaged the half of the second and most of the third floors of a house in the Shejaeya neighbourhood east of the city. In a statement, the Israeli military said Abu el-Atta was responsible for recent rocket attacks against southern Israel communities, instructed by Tehran.

Taliban prisoners to be released

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that three high-ranking Taliban prisoners would be released, in an exchange for two Western hostages who were kidnapped by the insurgents in 2016. The three prisoners include Anas Haqqani, who was seized in 2014.

2007

Year Hamas took over Gaza from Palestine

