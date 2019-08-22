Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza in response to rocket attack

international

Quoting security sources, Xinhua news agency reported that the Israeli planes fired several missiles at military posts that belong to Hamas militants in the southwest of Gaza City

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Israel: Israeli warplanes in the wee hours of Thursday attacked Hamas posts in Gaza in response to an earlier rocket attack on southern Israel. Quoting security sources, news agency Xinhua reported that the Israeli planes fired several missiles at military posts that belong to Hamas militants in the southwest of Gaza City.

However, no casualties or injuries were immediately reported but severe damage was caused to the post that belongs to the naval force of Hamas, according to security sources.

According to news agency, ANI, the Israeli airstrikes came just a few hours after a rocket was fired from Gaza and landed on an empty field in southern Israel, causing no injuries or damage. No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack which was the third one this week.

With inputs from ANI

