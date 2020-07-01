Israel likely to begin annexation of West Bank today

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears determined to carry out his pledge to begin annexing parts of the occupied West Bank, possibly as soon as Wednesday.

Israel's right wing has long favored annexing parts or all of the West Bank, saying the territory is vital for the country's security and an inseparable part of the biblical Land of Israel.

But most of the world considers the West Bank, captured by Israel from Jordan in the 1967 Mideast war, to be occupied territory. The Palestinians seek the entire West Bank as the heartland of a future independent state.

Among the plan's components: The Palestinians would only have limited autonomy in a fraction of territory they seek. Isolated Israeli settlements deep inside Palestinian territory would remain intact, and the Israeli military would retain overall security control over the Palestinian entity.

Netanyahu has said he opposes granting citizenship to Palestinians living on annexed lands, which opens Israel up to charges of establishing an apartheid system.

