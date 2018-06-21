Search

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife Sara charged with fraud

Jun 21, 2018, 20:08 IST | IANS

She also illegally paid approximately $10,000 for private chefs, prosecutors were cited as saying by CNN

Sara and Benjamin Netanyahu

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was charged with fraud and breach of trust on Thursday over the alleged misuse of state funds, the Justice Ministry said.

In a case known as the "Meals-Ordering Affair", prosecutors said Sara Netanyahu used state money to fraudulently pay for $100,000 worth of meals at the Prime Minister's residence between 2010 and 2013, according to an indictment filed at the Jerusalem magistrate's court on Thursday.

She also illegally paid approximately $10,000 for private chefs, prosecutors were cited as saying by CNN.

Sara Netanyahu has denied the charges and refused to settle the payment out of court.

