Chadrayaan 2: ISRO chief K Sivan gets a super-star welcome in a flight

Bengaluru: Even though the Vikram lander has not had a soft landing on the lunar surface, it has definitely thronged ISRO chief K Sivan into popularity.

In a video that has been making rounds on social media saw the scientist getting a hero’s welcome in a flight. In a scene that looked straight out of a concert, the scientist, under who leadership saw the launch of Chandrayaan 2 a few months ago, was seen walking into an Indigo flight and taking his seat amidst passengers and flight crew members recognizing and cheering him. Sivan was also seen clicking selfies with flight crew members as passengers took pictures from him in the flight.

The 45 second video posted by a handle called @LeninThiru, captioned “Great to see a non-movie, non-cricket personality being recognized,” has garnered 1500 views. It has also been retweeted 122 times and liked 326 times.

After the Vikram lander lost contact moments before it was supposed to land on the moon’s surface, Sivan was seen in tears after which he was seen being consoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

