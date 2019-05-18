ISRO Director K Sivan inaugurates Young Scientist Programme
Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Director K Sivan inaugurated the Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA) here on Friday.
The programme is aimed at imparting basic knowledge of science and space technology to school-going students from different states and Union Territories (UT) of the country in order to arouse their interest in space related activities.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Sivan said, "The programme will enthuse students from every nook and corner of the country and make them good scientists."
To the possibility of having a similar programme for engineering students, he said, "Right now we are focusing on school students of 9th-10th standards as they are at a stage of planning their careers. This programme will help them in planning their career."
Sivan added that the programme is aimed at hunting talent not only from big schools but also from schools in small hamlets across the country.
"Every state and UT has been asked to select students from government as well as private schools." A total of 110 students are participating in the programme spread over two weeks this year.
The participants will be attending a residential training programme at four ISRO centres - Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram; U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru; Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad, and North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Shillong.
