ISRO launches PSLV-C48 carrying earth observation satellite from Sriharikota

The picture tweeted by ISRO shows the PSLV-C48 being lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched a radar imaging earth observation satellite and nine customer satellites by PSLV-C48 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here on Wednesday.

The radar imaging satellite -- RISAT-2BR1 -- weighing about 628 kg along with all nine customer satellites, has been placed in their designated orbits, ISRO said on Twitter.

The countdown for the launch of the PSLV-C48 mission had commenced at 16:40 hours (IST) on Tuesday.

Earlier, ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan had said that PSLV C48 is a historic achievement as this is the 50th launch for PSLV and 75th launch from Sriharikota.

#RISAT2BR1 satellite successfully placed in orbit by #PSLVC48

Here's a picture of satellite separation captured by onboard camera pic.twitter.com/OssPM4uwsG — ISRO (@isro) December 11, 2019

PSLV-C48 will also carry nine customer satellites including one from Israel, one from Italy, one from Japan and six from the US as "co-passengers".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates