ISRO says moon lander Vikram located by Orbiter

Published: Sep 10, 2019, 11:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent

ISRO did not comment on the condition of the lander on the lunar surface

ISRO says moon lander Vikram located by Orbiter
Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has located its moon lander Vikram

Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) said on Tuesday that Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has located its moon lander Vikram. "#VikramLander has been located by the orbiter of #Chandrayaan2, but no communication with it yet," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted.

ISRO added that they were making all possible efforts to establish communication with lander. However, ISRO did not comment on the condition of the lander on the lunar surface. The space agency also did not make any statement on the proximate cause of the moon lander tumbling and deviating from its original flight path.

(with inputs from IANS)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Tags

isro

