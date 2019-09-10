ISRO says moon lander Vikram located by Orbiter

Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) said on Tuesday that Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has located its moon lander Vikram. "#VikramLander has been located by the orbiter of #Chandrayaan2, but no communication with it yet," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted.

#VikramLander has been located by the orbiter of #Chandrayaan2, but no communication with it yet.

All possible efforts are being made to establish communication with lander.#ISRO — ISRO (@isro) September 10, 2019

ISRO added that they were making all possible efforts to establish communication with lander. However, ISRO did not comment on the condition of the lander on the lunar surface. The space agency also did not make any statement on the proximate cause of the moon lander tumbling and deviating from its original flight path.

