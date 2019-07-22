ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 called Baahubali rocket; Prabhas expresses his gratitude over the big honour

regional-cinema

Bahubali broke all records and Prabhas became a sensation with the character which reflected the strength and monumental triumph over all the obstacles which totally justifies how ISRO found resonance with the title.

Prabhas' Instagram post

It is a well-known fact that the actor Prabhas has a humongous fan base, not just across the nation but worldwide and the acclaim that the superstar has received ever since his magnum opus Baahubali which took over the nation like a storm, is unparalleled. In a recent proud development for the entire nation, India's space scientists have a narrow one-minute window for their second attempt at launching moon mission Chandrayaan 2 today and the instrument of action has been named after Prabhas' character Baahubali.

The success of Chandrayaan 2 mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon. An elated Prabhas took to his social media and shared, "Hello Darlings! It is a proud day for all of us Indians as ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 took flight today. It is a further honor for the entire Baahubali Team with the rocket being regarded as Baahubali for its magnum opus scale, years of hardwork in the making & first of its kind capacity to carry 300 tonnes. More Power to India."

Also Read: Chandrayaan-2 launched: GSLV rocket carrying India's moon mission takes off

The actors' popularity has seen no boundaries after the orbit breaking blockbuster film Baahubali franchise success which has garnered international acclaim as well. Prabhas, who dedicated five years to the shoot of Baahubali, was showered with multiple offers during the shoot of the film, however, he chose to focus only on the magnum opus. The superstar also received as many as 6000 marriage proposals after Baahubali making him one of the most eligible bachelors of the nation.

Bahubali broke all records and Prabhas became a sensation with the character which reflected the strength and monumental triumph over all the obstacles which totally justifies how ISRO found resonance with the title.

The actor will be next seen in the big-budget film 'Saaho' alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019, and his next movie is under the direction of Jil fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is Amour along with Pooja Hegde.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-2 launch: People gathers to witness launch at Sriharikota

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates