Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress Sangeeta Shrivastava passes away

Television actress Sangeeta Shrivastava passed away on Tuesday. Her husband Gyanesh Shrivastava took to his Facebook account to share the news of her demise. The actress was undergoing treatment of an autoimmune disease called vasculitis at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Sangeeta's husband Gyanesh Shrivastava in his Facebook post wrote that she passed away on August 25 early morning at the Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri. He wrote, "With deep regret, Shrivastava family wants to update all of you that Mrs Sangeeta Shrivastava aka 'Choti', TV actor, is no more. She left us early morning on 25th August at Kokilaben Hospital, Andheri West, Mumbai. We all will remember her warm and cheerful personality. She never failed to care for her friends and family. Her ambitious, never give up attitude was seen even during her hospitalisation for an autoimmune disease called vasculitis. The treatment of which lead to a hospital-acquired life-threatening infection. We are sure that she will stay in our heart and memories forever. May her soul rest in peace. [sic]"

Sangeeta Shrivastava had also appeared in shows such as Thapki Pyaar Ki and Bhanwar, among others. Our condolences to the family.

