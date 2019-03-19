Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield join tella Meghie's The Photograph
Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield are set to play lead roles in Universal Pictures' upcoming film The Photograph
Actors Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield are set to play lead roles in Universal Pictures' upcoming film The Photograph. Stella Meghie will direct and Will Packer will produce for his eponymous production company, reported Variety.
The romantic drama revolves around intertwining love stories in the past and present. Will Packer Productions' James Lopez will produce, while Rae and Meghie will serve as executive producers.
