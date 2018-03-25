ISSF Junior World Cup: Manu Bhaker shoots gold

Manu Bhaker enjoys top podium finish in individual and team events; Gaurav wins silver while Anmol takes bronze



Manu Bhaker after winning gold in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Sydney on Saturday

Pistol sensation Manu Bhaker continued her terrific run of form, again claiming the individual as well as team gold medal, while Gaurav Rana bagged a silver, as Indian shooters set the stage ablaze in the ISSF Junior World Cup here on Saturday.



Gaurav Rana. Pics/ISSF Twitter

Coming off a double gold in her maiden senior World Cup in Mexico recently, Manu, 16, shot 235.9, to clinch the individual gold medal after prevailing over Thailand's Kanyakorn Hirunphoem in a thrilling final of the women's 10m air pistol event. India tasted success in the 10m air pistol men's event too with Gaurav Rana winning a silver medal while Anmol Jain grabbed the bronze. Rana finished with a score of 233.9 while Anmol totalled 215.1 behind the Chinese gold medallist Zhehao Wang's tally of a junior world record 242.5.

The trio of Manu, Devanshi Rana and Mahima Agrawal also brought India on top of the team podium by winning gold. India's Arjun Cheema, Rana and Anmol also pocketed the team gold beating Liu, Wang and Tang — who claimed silver for China — and Jawanda, Arya and Adarsh Singh who won bronze for India.

