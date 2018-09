ISSF World Championships: Hriday Hazarika claims gold medal in 10m air rifle

other-sports

Hriday Hazarika claims top honours, while women's team clinch gold with a world record show in junior 10m air rifle event; Elavenil Valarivan and Shreya Agrawal bag silver and bronze respectively at Changwon, Korea

Hriday Hazarika competes during the junior 10m air rifle final in Changwon, South Korea yesterday

There was no stopping the golden run of India's junior shooters with Hriday Hazarika claiming the 10m air rifle top honours before the women's team combined for a new world record and gold at the ISSF World Championships here yesterday.

Elavenil Valarivan also won the individual silver in women's 10m air rifle, going down narrowly to China's double senior World Cup gold-medallist Shi Mengyao, in the final. Elavenil shot 249.8 to Shi's 250.5. Shreya Agrawal, 17, won the bronze with an effort of 228.4 in the final. This is the tournament's 52nd edition.



Indian women's team comprising Shreya Agarwal (left), Elavenil Valarivan and Manini Kaushik (right) pose with their gold medals

India's best-ever show

Four podium finishes on the sixth day of competition took India's tally to 18, their best-ever showing in the International Shooting Sport Federation's (ISSF) premier tournament. The country's previous best was the six medals won during the 49th edition in Zagreb, Croatia. Hazarika, the lone Indian to qualify for the men's final with a score of 627.3, was tied with Iran's Mohammed Amir Nekounam on 250.1 once the field was pruned to the regulation top eight.



Hazarika with his gold medal. Pics Courtesy: ISSF

But the Indian clinched the yellow metal after prevailing in a shoot-off at the prestigious tournament. The bronze went to Russia's Grigorii Shamakov, who managed a score of 228.6 in the final. As the individual shots began, Hazarika strung together a fantastic series of high 10s and by the end of the 20th shot, he was leading the field by 0.5. He held on to the lead till the 22nd shot from Nekounam. Then a 9.4 for his 23rd shot meant that at the end of the allotted 24 shots, both Hazarika and Nekounam found themselves tied at 250.1 points each.

Hazarika has the last laugh

In the shoot-off, Hazarika had the last laugh with a 10.3 to the Iranian's 10.2. In the women's 10m air rifle, the team of Elavenil (631), Agarwal (628.5) and Manini Kaushik (621.2) then produced a sensational performance to total 1880.7 for a gold with a world record to boot.

The score by Elavenil, a junior world cup gold-medallist, was also a new junior world record. The men's team, comprising Hazarika, Divyansh Panwar and Arjun Babuta, finished fourth with a combined total of 1872.3. There was disappointment for the country in the senior men's 50m rifle three position competition as none of the Indians in fray managed to make the cut for the finals.

Asian Games silver-medallist Sanjeev Rajput was the lowest placed Indian at 58th with a score of 1158. Swapnil Kusale was 55th with a score of 1161 while Akhil Sheoran took the 44th position with 1167.

The Indian team, comprising the trio, ended 11th with a total of 3503. In women's 25m pistol, teenager Manu Bhaker was the best-placed Indian after the first precision stage of qualification, shooting an impressive 294 out of 300 to be among the joint top four scores. Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat was lying 27th with 289, while Asiad bronze medallist Heena Sidhu shot 284 to be in 61st position.

