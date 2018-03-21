ISSF World Cup in Delhi to offer 16 Oly quotas

The qualification route to the Olympic Games in Tokyo will start from this year's ISSF World Championship in Changwon, Korea



Representational picture

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup here next year will offer 16 quota places for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The qualification route to the Olympic Games in Tokyo will start from this year's ISSF World Championship in Changwon, Korea. A total of 360 quotas will be distributed in the 15 Olympic shooting events.

