Issues of biodiversity need a 360-degree approach

Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) officials are concerned because of the growth of an invasive species of Ipomoea Carnea, also colloquially known as Bush Morning Glory plant, on the banks of the Lake Vihar.

Experts say that the invasive weed will devour the lake, because of its rapid growth. Park authorities have decided to write a letter to the BMC for permission to remove this plant at the earliest, a report in this newspaper said.

An official stated that they had been witnessing this growth since the past eight to 10 years and it was time to remove this plant because of the destruction it would cause to the lake.

One has to think that if the growth has been happening for so many years, permissions to remove the invasive plant should have been sought earlier.

However, with several officials voicing concern, it is important then that these permissions are not lost in the usual, departmental bureaucratic rigmarole which dogs and delays so many procedures here.

One can also see from the report that time may be of essence given that this invasive foliage is increasing very quickly. So, it is imperative that the wheels are oiled and move smoothly and quickly for whatever is best for the lake.

Take note too, of an expert's view that the plant is actually useful for biodiversity and removing it altogether may lead to ecological imbalances in the area. A quick and healthy discussion among experts and officials may be needed then before the greenery is done away with. Make an informed decision with a vision about any action and it's long-term ramifications. Then, one can move ahead with a true 360-degree vision about diversity, environment and how best to preserve it.

