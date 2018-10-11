IT dept raids minister Kailash Gahlot's properties in tax evasion case

national

Income Tax dept officials conduct a raid at Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot's residence, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

The Income Tax (IT) department conducted searches on multiple premises linked to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in connection with a tax evasion case, officials said.

They said a team of 60 IT department sleuths and cops raided at least 16 locations in the national capital and Gurgaon.

The searches are being conducted against two firms — Brisk Infrastructure and Developers Pvt Ltd and Corporate International Financial Services Limited — that are operated and owned by the family members of Gahlot, they said.

