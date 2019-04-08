I-T dept raids spots linked to people known to MP CM

national

In Indore, the raids were conducted by a team of officials, who arrived from Delhi, at Kakkad's residence in Vijay Nagar and other places associated with him, sources in the I-T department said

I-T officials raid the residence of Rajendra Kumar Miglani. Pic/PTI

New Delhi/Bhopal: The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Sunday launched pre-dawn searches on at least 50 locations in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh against people linked to state Chief Minister Kamal Nath on charges of alleged tax evasion, officials said.

A team of about 200 I-T department officials and police officers swooped down on these premises around 3 am and some undisclosed cash was recovered, they said. The searches are linked to suspected movement of hawala money during the ongoing polls season and tax evasion, they said.

Locations in Indore, Bhopal and Delhi were being raided and those being searched included Nath's former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Pravin Kakkad, former Adviser Rajendra Miglani and executives linked to his brother-in-law's firm Moser Bayer and his nephew Ratul Puri's company, they said. Both Kakkar and Miglani resigned from their posts just before the LS polls were declared. In Indore, the raids were conducted by a team of officials, who arrived from Delhi, at Kakkad's residence in Vijay Nagar and other places associated with him, sources in the I-T department said.

Searches were also conducted at Kakkad's house in Bhopal's Nadir Colony and a couple of other places, they said. They said documents seized during the searches were being scrutinised in detail. The raids are also being conducted against Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha, the sources added.

200

No. of I-T officials and cops who were part of the raid

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates