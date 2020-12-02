It feels like I've been pregnant for five years: Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate, who will deliver a baby in a few weeks, feels like she has been pregnant for many years.

Talking about her fitness regime, Kate told UK's entertainment website, Female First: "I think I trained for the first eight weeks — it feels like I've been pregnant for about five years. Then I stopped because I felt sick and I didn't start again until the second trimester. Then I got back into Pilates and really enjoyed that. It helped with my back. I launched [YouTube channel], Ferdinand Fitness with Rio then found out I was pregnant, so that was bad timing."

