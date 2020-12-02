Search

It feels like I've been pregnant for five years: Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate

Updated: 02 December, 2020 07:57 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Talking about her fitness regime, Kate told UK's entertainment website, Female First

Rio Ferdinand with wife Kate
Rio Ferdinand with wife Kate

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate, who will deliver a baby in a few weeks, feels like she has been pregnant for many years.

Talking about her fitness regime, Kate told UK's entertainment website, Female First: "I think I trained for the first eight weeks — it feels like I've been pregnant for about five years. Then I stopped because I felt sick and I didn't start again until the second trimester. Then I got back into Pilates and really enjoyed that. It helped with my back. I launched [YouTube channel], Ferdinand Fitness with Rio then found out I was pregnant, so that was bad timing."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 02 December, 2020 07:45 IST

Tags

footballmanchester unitedsports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK