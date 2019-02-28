KL Rahul: Controversy has humbled me and I value India cap even more
The 26-year-old, who played crucial knocks in both the matches of the T20I series against Australia, asserted that now he is completely focused on making his opportunities count
Indian top-order batsman KL Rahul said that after being sidelined from the team in the wake of a controversy during a celebrity chat show, he became more humble and has started valuing the opportunity that he got to represent his nation, even more.
The 26-year-old, who played crucial knocks in both the matches of the T20I series against Australia, asserted that now he is completely focused on making his opportunities count.
"It has humbled me a little bit. I respect the opportunity that I have gotten to play for the country. It is a dream of every kid and I am no different. I am just focused on valuing where I am, making the opportunities count, put my head down and keep working on my cricket," Rahul said at a post-match press conference.
"It was a hard time, no doubt but as a player, as a person everybody has to go through difficult times and it was my time to go through that and like I said it gave me time to reflect on my game. I have always been somebody who takes things as they come. I am just happy to be back now,"ÂÂÂÂ he added.
Talking about his preparations ahead of the Australia series, the right-hand batsman said that his small stint with India A team and assistance from Rahul Dravid really helped him to improve his technique.
"I played some India A games where pressure is a bit less. I could focus on my skills and technique. I spent a lot of time with Rahul Dravid working on my game and just chatting about cricket. He helped me a lot in five games that I played for India A. I think it's just the time that I spent in the middle that helped me,"ÂÂÂÂ he said.
Admitting the danger factor associated with Glenn Maxwell, who with his blistering century guided Australia to an easy victory in the second T20I, Rahul said that if the all-rounder continued with this smashing form in the ODI series as well then India will have to think of the way to deal with him.
"Anybody in such a good form will always be dangerous for the opposition. We all know how strong Maxwell is as a player. He can play all around the park. It was a special knock from him. If he carries out same form in the ODI series then we will have to figure out a way to get him out,"ÂÂÂÂ Rahul said.
Maxwell played an unbeaten knock of 113 runs to help Australia register a dominating seven wickets victory over India in the second T20I and clinch the two-match series 2-0. Next, India and Australia will take on each other in a five-match ODI series, beginning March 2.
Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Indian cricketers condemn the Pulwama terror attack