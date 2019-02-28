KL Rahul: Controversy has humbled me and I value India cap even more

cricket

The 26-year-old, who played crucial knocks in both the matches of the T20I series against Australia, asserted that now he is completely focused on making his opportunities count

KL Rahul

Indian top-order batsman KL Rahul said that after being sidelined from the team in the wake of a controversy during a celebrity chat show, he became more humble and has started valuing the opportunity that he got to represent his nation, even more.

The 26-year-old, who played crucial knocks in both the matches of the T20I series against Australia, asserted that now he is completely focused on making his opportunities count.

"It has humbled me a little bit. I respect the opportunity that I have gotten to play for the country. It is a dream of every kid and I am no different. I am just focused on valuing where I am, making the opportunities count, put my head down and keep working on my cricket," Rahul said at a post-match press conference.

"It was a hard time, no doubt but as a player, as a person everybody has to go through difficult times and it was my time to go through that and like I said it gave me time to reflect on my game. I have always been somebody who takes things as they come. I am just happy to be back now,"ÂÂÂÂ he added.

Talking about his preparations ahead of the Australia series, the right-hand batsman said that his small stint with India A team and assistance from Rahul Dravid really helped him to improve his technique.

"I played some India A games where pressure is a bit less. I could focus on my skills and technique. I spent a lot of time with Rahul Dravid working on my game and just chatting about cricket. He helped me a lot in five games that I played for India A. I think it's just the time that I spent in the middle that helped me,"ÂÂÂÂ he said.

Admitting the danger factor associated with Glenn Maxwell, who with his blistering century guided Australia to an easy victory in the second T20I, Rahul said that if the all-rounder continued with this smashing form in the ODI series as well then India will have to think of the way to deal with him.

"Anybody in such a good form will always be dangerous for the opposition. We all know how strong Maxwell is as a player. He can play all around the park. It was a special knock from him. If he carries out same form in the ODI series then we will have to figure out a way to get him out,"ÂÂÂÂ Rahul said.

Maxwell played an unbeaten knock of 113 runs to help Australia register a dominating seven wickets victory over India in the second T20I and clinch the two-match series 2-0. Next, India and Australia will take on each other in a five-match ODI series, beginning March 2.

