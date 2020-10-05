'It is a conspiracy against Yogi Adityanath government in UP'

Hathras, Balrampur, Azamgarh, Bulandshahr, Kanpur — as the list of crime against Dalit women gets longer in Uttar Pradesh, BJP leaders in the state are worried over the impact this might have on the upcoming by-elections on seven assembly seats where polling is due on November 3.

The party strategists are now putting their heads together to counter the anti-Dalit narrative that is being run by the opposition against the BJP. "This is actually a conspiracy against the Yogi Adityanath government by people with vested interests."

"Social media has been used to conspire and spread canards and we have proof of the involvement of outfits like PFI and SDPI. Some mafia dons who are being targeted by the Yogi government are supporting this campaign," said a government spokesman.

Woman gang-raped, physically abused

A 25-year-old woman who hails from West Bengal, was allegedly gang-raped and thrashed by four men when she resisted them in a property dealer's office in the city's DLF phase-2. The four culprits have been arrested, police said.

DM should be removed: Priyanka

A day after meeting the family of a Dalit woman who died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded removal of the district magistrate and an investigation into his role.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever