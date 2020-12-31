It is just 70 per cent effective against novel coronavirus

County of Los Angeles paramedics examine a potential COVID-19 patient sitting on the sidewalk before transporting him to a hospital in Hawthorne, California, on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

The Department of Health said it had accepted a recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to authorize emergency use of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca.

"The rollout will start on January 4 and will really accelerate into the first few weeks of next year," British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. Britain has bought 100 million doses of the vaccine.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot told BBC Radio 4 the company could start shipping the first doses of the vaccine Wednesday or Thursday "and the vaccination will start next week and we will get to 1 million - and beyond that - a week, very rapidly."

Partial results from studies in almost 24,000 people in Britain, Brazil and South Africa suggest the shots are safe and about 70% effective for preventing illness from coronavirus infection.

That's not as good as some other vaccine candidates, but Soriot recently said that he was confident the vaccine would prove as effective as its rivals. The company has said it will sell it for $2.50 a dose.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the UK have already received a different vaccine, made by US drugmaker Pfizer and German firm BioNTech, which is 95% effective.

China firm: vaccine 79.3% effective

A Chinese drugmaker said on Wednesday its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 79.3 per cent effective at preventing infection in preliminary data from the final round of testing, moving Beijing closer to possibly being able to fulfill its pledge to supply other developing countries. The first official data came from a Chinese vaccine's late-stage trial. Scientists have cautioned coronavirus vaccines may only be about as effective as flu vaccines, which generally are 50 per cent effective.

Greek nurse erects COVID ICU at home

Gabriel Tachtatzoglou, a critical care nurse, did not feel good about the treatment options available in Greece's second-largest city when his wife, both her parents and her brother came down with COVID-19 in November. Tachtatzoglou, who had to quarantine and could not go to work once his relatives tested positive, set up a makeshift ICU at home in Agios Athanasios. He rented, borrowed and modified the monitors, oxygen delivery machines and other equipment.

UK new variant: US's first case did not travel

A Colorado man who became the first person in the US to have a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the UK hadn't been travelling, health officials said on Monday, triggering a host of questions about how the new strain showed up in the Rockies. The man in his 20s from a mostly rural area of rolling plains at the edge of the Denver metro area came down with the variant on Sunday. For the moment, the variant is likely still rare in the US, but the lack of travel history in the first case means it is spreading, probably seeded by travellers from UK in November or December, said scientist Trevor Bedford. "Now I'm worried there will be another spring wave due to the variant. It's a race with the vaccine, but now the virus has just gotten a little bit faster," he said.

2,97,920

No. of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours

8,04,53,105

Total no. of cases worldwide

17,93,150

Total no. of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

