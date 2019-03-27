IPL 2019: It is my crease, says Ravichandran Ashwin after 'Mankading' Jos Buttler

ipl-news

Ravichandran Ashwin defends decision of 'Mankading' Jos Buttler, saying it was instinctive

The above video grab shows how R Ashwin ran out Jos Buttler

Unapologetic about 'Mankading' Jos Buttler in an IPL match here, senior Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said his decision was "instinctive" and cricket laws should be reconsidered if what he did was against the 'spirit of the game'.

Kings XI Punjab captain Ashwin, in a match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, 'Mankaded' rival batsman Jos Buttler - ran him out while he backed up too far at the non-striker's end - triggering a debate on spirit of the game. In a first in 12 editions of the IPL, Ashwin ran out a rampaging Buttler, who was at the non-strikers' end, on his delivery stride in the 13th over, an action popularly known as 'Mankading'. TV replays showed that Ashwin had waited for Buttler to move out of the crease before removing the bails.



Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler argues with KXIP skipper R Ashwin after being 'Mankaded' on Monday. Pic/PTI

"Look it was very instinctive. It wasn't planned or anything like that. It's there within the rules of the game. I don't know from where the understanding of the Spirit of the Game comes," Ashwin said at the post-match press conference.

The mode of dismissal is permissible as per ICC Rule 41.16 of playing conditions, according to which there is no need to warn the batsman as was the case in earlier times.

When reminded of a past incident when former West Indian skipper Courtney Walsh let off Pakistan's Saleem Jaffer in crucial 1987 World Cup match at Lahore in a similar situation, Ashwin retorted sharply.

"Neither was Jos Buttler playing then nor was I playing. So it is very very pertinent to just not compare two people," he said. When probed further on whether it affects the 'spirit of the game', the irritation was palpable on his face. "I don't understand the point because it's rules. What applies for one man doesn't apply for everyone else?" he asked.

There has been a debate whether Ashwin deliberately delayed while loading up on his delivery stride having apprehended that Buttler backs up too far. "I didn't even load and he left the crease. It's always been my take on the crease, because it's my half of the crease," he said.

