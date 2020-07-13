Sashaa Tirupathi: It is now a tribute to Sushant's life, his passion and achievements

Unveiled last week, the soundtrack of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara comprised the peppy number, Khulke jeene ka, which paired Shashaa Tirupathi alongside Arijit Singh, in the recording studio. Tirupathi admits that in the aftermath of Rajput's demise, the track holds a special place for her.

"It is now a tribute to the actor's life, his passion and achievements. I feel an aching pain [when] seeing [rushes of] him swaying to melodies of a film that I am part of. There's a sense of [things being] incomplete. This [song] now feels like an intimate conversation; almost like a prayer. [I] hope he is smiling with all the love coming his way."



Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara

Finding herself in Oscar-winner AR Rahman's fold yet again with this number, Tirupathi is grateful for the mentor who "sculpted my career". The maestro, she says, has found a way to expose her to different facets of her craft.

"Sir never ceases to inspire with his creativity, and this song is yet another one that left me in awe. There was a sense of unchaining with this track."

