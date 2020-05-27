It is rumour that Mumbai, Pune to be under Army lockdown, says Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday strongly dismissed the report about a proposal for the deployment of Army in Mumbai and Pune or 10-day amid rising coronavirus cases.

Malicious rumours are being spread on Whatsapp & other social media platforms about army deployment in Mumbai & Pune to enforce a 10-day curfew. These are baseless, false rumours & @MahaCyber1 has already begun action against those who began this rumour.#ZeroToleranceOfRumours — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) May 27, 2020

"A rumour is being spread on WhatsApp and other social media platforms that the Army will be deployed in Mumbai and Pune to implement 10 days lockdown. This is completely untrue," tweeted Deshmukh. "Maharashtra Cyber has initiated action against those spreading this rumour. Do not forward such messages," he further wrote.

The attached message is fake but being widely circulated. If it reaches you, break the chain & do not forward. All essential supplies will be available & movement permitted only as per lockdown guidelines. #FakeMessageAlert pic.twitter.com/K5BLN7UN6h — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 26, 2020

The fake message reads: "Entire Mumbai and Pune will be under Military lockdown for 10 days start from Saturday. So please stock everything. Groceries, vegetables. The city is going to hand over (to) Army. Might Uddhav Thackeray releasing control. Only milk and medicine will be available. Please inform your Mumbai friends. Maharashtra Govt meeting is going on and total shutdown o Mumbai is expected to be announced this time."

Responding to the fake message, the Mumbai Police urged the Mumbaikars not to fall prey to it. "If it reaches you, break the chain and do not forward. All essential supplies will be available and movement permitted only as per lockdown guidelines," Mumbai Police tweeted.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit COVID-19 State in the country, is currently under lockdown, which will continue till May 31.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever