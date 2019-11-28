It is Shiv Sena's turn to care for open spaces

The nursery of Indian cricket — to use the cliché — now absolutely threadbare with overuse, the Shivaji Park is the venue for Maharashtra's new Chief Minister's swearing in today evening.

The mammoth political gathering with huge media presence, the sheer numbers and machinery needed to make the event go smoothly, are a source of anxiety for locals.

While there is an ongoing petition at the Bombay High Court over various activities at the ground, this edit is more concerned about the state the ground is going to be left in after the mega event.

Years ago, a Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) chairman had expressed concerns at the number of political meetings being held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. He had said it disturbed the infrastructure.

Shivaji Park has taken a battering for so many years. The huge ground has been the centre for meetings and rallies.

This ground should be reserved for sports and recreation.

Mounds of rubbish, holes where bamboos are erected, garbage everywhere and scaffolding lying on the sides, uncollected for days, is a common sight once events are wrapped up.

One hopes that organisers are responsible and ensure that the maidan is left in a clean condition post the swearing-in ceremony.

In fact, this should be the first test for the Shiv Sena. One is disappointed that Mumbai's few open grounds are being used for events and rallies. But if there has to be an exception, the sanctity of the ground must be preserved.

The prime partner in the new alliance, Shiv Sena, which expressed so much unhappiness over the Metro project gobbling up Aarey Colony — it is your turn to really care for open spaces.

