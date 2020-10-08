It is time citizens became their own protectors

Highly placed senior police officers said without money, or source of income, the released undertrials will strike again, to make their ends meet

Petty theft is posing not such a petty problem during these times. The pandemic has meant a spike in crimes, in neighbourhoods and residential localities.

This paper carried an extensive report about the spike in burglaries in Kharghar. Though that report concentrated on one particular area, this pattern can be seen in pockets across the city. There are a combination of factors fuelling this disturbing and at times, deadly spike. Our police force is engaged as COVID warriors, some above 55, are off duty due to government stipulations.

Then, there is the fact that because the virus war has necessitated that the personnel be posted at centres and elsewhere, there is a reduction in police on duty. Now, citizens must pitch in as allies and try to see that the burden is lessened on the force. This of course, does not mean that one has to tackle a criminal on their own, which can put you in danger, what it means is being alert and trying to mitigate such events as much as,possible. Do not wear chains and jewellery when outside, especially not when walking alone early morning or late evening. Lesser people on the road and emptier streets embolden these criminals who use that to make a quick getaway.

Ensure that CCTV surveillance is sharp, clear and all cameras are working properly in residential societies. Do impress upon the committee the need for upkeep and maintenance as this is a very vital aspect for security.

Do not allow outsiders and replace regular domestic helps with those you do not know outside your homes. There is a fine line between being alert and paranoia. Exercise the former in your surroundings. Good locks and an alarm system at office and homes is one more deterrent. Stymie the petty criminal with a combination of preparedness and any measures that are a useful foil. All the more important as crisis equals to more crime.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news