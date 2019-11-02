It is time for some spiritual cleansing for Jacqueline Fernandez

While shooting for her upcoming Netflix film, Mrs. Serial Killer, in Nainital, Jacqueline Fernandez undertook a spiritual cleansing trip. She visited the Babaji caves, near Ranikhet, Uttarakhand. She meditated and read the Autobiography Of A Yogi based on the life of Paramahansa Yogananda, which is considered a spiritual classic. "I have gotten the most positive energy from here," says the actor. Have a look at her Instagram posts right here:

View this post on Instagram Baba Ji ð A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onOct 22, 2019 at 10:18pm PDT

Fernandez is a traveler and is always in touch with her fans through her social media accounts. She's not the first actor who has desires to experience the world of spirituality, even the likes of Vinod Khanna and even filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt have closely observed this life of sanity and peace.

Given how this leads to peace and calmness, especially in the hectic and exhausting lives of Hindi film stars, Fernandez seems to have made an apt choice. And given she's all set to be busy with her professional commitments and films like Attack and Kick 2, this journey is surely worth it!

