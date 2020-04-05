It is work from home for Shivangi Joshi for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

With shoots coming to a standstill, the entertainment industry is finding novel ways to keep itself busy amid the lockdown. However, it is a different story for lead actor, Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, who is back to shooting albeit from home. "Despite the lockdown, we are shooting from home," says the actor, who plays Naira in the long-running series.

Joshi, who shifted back to her hometown in Dehradun to spend time with her family, wasn't aware that she would be working from home. Producer Rajan Shahi has asked his actors to shoot their scenes from home. "I have been recording scenes on my Canon 5D and submitting it to the creative team," says Joshi, and adds that her family has stepped in as the crew. "Since I am in Dehradun, I am borrowing my sister's clothes. My brother is the new cameraman, while my sister-in-law has taken up the duties of a light man," she says.

The script is delivered via mail. "I dedicate a few hours [to the shoot] daily. The makers have thought of a novel idea, something that no other show is doing, to keep fresh episodes going during the lockdown," she says, refusing to share details of how the plot will pan out.

