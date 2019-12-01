It just turned out better, shares Salman Khan on Munna Badnaam Hua

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The song launch event of Salman Khans 'Munna Badnaam' was as grand as it gets! During the Q and A session, when someone from the media commented on how Munna Badnaam was better than its successor, the actor replied and said, "We tried to destroy this song actually...(laughs) but it just turned out better. God has been on our side."

The song launch event was a massive hit and saw the presence of Salman Khan along with Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhu Deva, Warina Hussain, Arbaaz Khan, Sajid-Wajid and others.

The event was as grand and as quirky as it gets and the crowd present was undoubtedly in love. The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

