It may be time to rethink releasing jail inmates

This paper ran a front-page report about criminals, who were let out of jail to prevent crowded conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, offending once again.

While the police may have had to let the criminals out because they had few options, we will also have to be very wary of the threat of recidivism which is the tendency of a criminal to repeat an offence.

Experts do say in this paper's report that not all criminals reoffend or it would be incorrect to make a sweeping judgement like once a criminal, always a criminal.

While stereotypes and lumping people in such brackets is always undesirable, it is important that things are thought over very carefully while letting out criminals.

It would be a gross travesty of justice if some innocent person is jailed, yet for those who have committed offences, one has to proceed with utmost caution.

The police themselves say in the report that some criminals released during this pandemic have committed very serious offences, ranging from murder to attempt to murder.

One prisoner who was released killed a 50-year-old in the western suburbs. The criminal had accomplices too.

While experts may tout figures and claim that the rate of recidivism is less over here, compared to Western countries, those theories offer little solace to the family that may have lost a loved one.

Another released criminal is a history-sheeter who set ablaze a lodge because he was denied permission. Several extremely serious crimes have been attempted or committed by those out of prison. With the crimes reoccurring, we may need to rethink releasing these inmates. It is a very difficult choice but maybe a solution can be found within the four walls of a cell.

