It's a win for India

A fantasy sports company creates history and a Guinness World Record by hosting the largest virtual cricket match ever

There are only so many times that we get to witness history being made and have our finger on it, too. Something like that happened recently when an Indian sports gaming platform called Dream 11 created a Guinness World Record title for hosting the 'Largest Online Fantasy Cricket Match.'

Fantasy sport also are games played online that have been created based on the statistical performance of actual players. So, the point system is based on computer trackings of real-life performances of players of different sports like hockey, cricket, football, and kabaddi, among others.

On Thursday, the fantasy sports company hosted a huge virtual IPL, which saw the creation of one crore (1,03,17,928) fantasy teams. This was also the first time a Guinness record was created in the Fantasy sports category, and a fact that cricket enthusiasts and Mumbaikars may enjoy is that the finale for this fantasy game saw two IPL favourite teams, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Speaking about the news, the company's spokesperson said, "This is a validation of our belief in the rapidly evolving culture of sports fandom where more and more fans are seeking new avenues to immerse themselves in their favourite sports. It serves as a higher impetus for the sports ecosystem in India. We are deeply thankful to all our users."

