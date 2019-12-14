It's a wrap! Uddhav Thackeray to inspect newly covered Deccan Queen

Photos on the train have been shot by MTDC MD Abhimanyu Kale, seen in picture on the right taking photos of the train

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has chosen the iconic Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen train for his first railway programme and will visit CSMT today to get a vinyl wrapping done on the train of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation's (MTDC) Bodhalkasa hill resort.

To the question why Bodhalkasa resort in Gondia is being marketed so aggressively, MTDC managing director, Abhimanyu Kale, said, "First and foremost, this is the latest in the line of hill resorts that MTDC offers and, secondly, this is an effort to encourage and promote bird watching. Bodhalkasa is one place where birds from many species can be watched across seasons, every single month of the year."



All coaches of the train have been covered with photographs of the environment around Boldhalkasa resort that have been personally shot by Kale. "You have to see the place to believe it," said Kale, who inspected the Deccan Queen train on Friday. The iconic Deccan Queen on the Central Railways was started by the British in the 1930s. Even today, the train enjoys tremendous emotional connect with commuters and is a well-patronised service between Mumbai and Pune.

In its continuing service of over 90 years, the train has several firsts to its credit. She was India's first superfast train, the first long distance electric hauled train, first vestibuled train, first train to have a women's only car and also the first train to feature a dining car.

